SC gas prices see upward spike over past week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in the Palmetto State have spiked over the past week.

A GasBuddy survey shows gas prices in South Carolina jumped 16.3 cents over the past week to an average of $3.28 per gallon.

Gas prices are 12.6 cents higher than a month ago and stand 43.7 cents lower than one year ago.

“The national average price of gasoline has continued its relatively slow climb, with 44 states seeing average gasoline prices climb over the last week. Prices are being pulled up not only due to continued increases in demand as temperatures warm, but also pressure from oil prices, which have risen over 20% in the last month, primarily driven by OPEC’s surprise decision a week ago to cut oil production,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.

The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.69 per gallon Monday morning while the most expensive was $3.85, a difference of $1.16 per gallon.

In the Tri-County, the cheapest gas as of Monday morning was priced at $2.99 at a station in Goose Creek.

Nationally, the average price per gallon rose 8.8 cents over the past week to an average of $3.57 per gallon. The national average is up 13 cents from a month ago and 52.6 cents lower than one year ago, according to GasBuddy data from more than 11 million weekly price reports.

The rising gas prices are a trend that De Haan doesn’t this is going away any time soon.

“Expect the upward trend to continue through much of the rest of spring, but once the transition to summer gasoline and refinery maintenance are behind us, April and May jumps could bring June slumps,” De Haan said. “However, for diesel, the news continues to be good, with the national average price of diesel continuing to drop, now at its narrowest difference to gasoline in over 13 months.”

The national average price of diesel fell 1.6 cents over the past week to an average of $4.15 per gallon.

