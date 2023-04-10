Police: Woman wanted in connection with felony burglary in Forest Acres

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - The Forest Acres Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman in connection with a felony burglary incident.

Police say they have active arrest warrants for 25-year-old Shawnera Adrianna Johnson including second-degree felony burglary.

Investigators said on Sunday, March 19, officers were called to the Ravenwood Hills Apartments for reports of an armed burglary in progress.

Officers were on the scene within two minutes according to investigators, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Columbia Police Department were called to assist the situation.

Multiple agencies were called because the area was heavily populated with multiple suspects and the complex was across the street from Trenholm Park where children were playing investigators said.

An investigation found the incident started with a domestic situation that began outside of Forest Acres city limits. The investigation also found Shawnera Johnson came into Forest Acres city limits to confront the victim at her home. Three other individuals connected to Johnson were also involved and detained at the scene.

The suspects have been identified and charged with interfering with the investigation. “This was a serious incident in a heavily populated area on a Sunday afternoon that could have been much worse. Our swift response reflects how important we take public safety throughout our community,” explains FAPD Chief Don Robinson. “While the suspect is not from our area - she is quickly learning Forest Acres is not the place to commit a crime. We are actively pursuing her whereabouts to arrest her and bring this case to a close.”

If you have any information on Shawnera Johnson’s whereabouts, you are urged to call the Forest Acres Police or Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 888-CRIME-SC, there may be a cash reward available.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.