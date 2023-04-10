SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Police: ‘Active aggressor’ in Louisville; multiple casualties

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street for a reported active shooting incident the morning of Monday, April 10, 2023.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - There is a report of an active shooting incident in downtown Louisville near Slugger Field.

The Louisville Metro Police Department advises everyone to avoid the 300 block of East Main Street, specifically at Old National Bank.

Police confirmed via Twitter: “an active aggressor in the 300 block of East Main. Please stay out of the area. There are multiple casualties.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a business on Easter after reports of a...
Person shot, killed on Easter at Orangeburg business, deputies investigating
The shooting took place around 1:45 am near Young’s Chapel Church Road and Jacob Road.
Richland County deputies investigating early morning shooting after tow truck driver and stranded motorist shot
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left one person...
RCSD investigating shooting at apartment complex, one person deceased
Antwaun June was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at Brewer's Bar and Grill in...
Dispute at Sumter bar ends in deadly shooting, police say
A giant blob of seaweed has begun drifting onto Florida beaches.
Giant seaweed blob hits Florida beaches

Latest News

The Milwaukee Police Department released footage from a deadly February police shooting....
GRAPHIC: Wisconsin police release footage in the fatal shooting of Herman Lucas
Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott is pushing for a pardon for Daniel Perry.
Texas governor seeks to pardon man convicted of murder
The mugshot of Samuel Dantzler, who was arrested for allegedly killing his brother with a...
Man arrested after allegedly killing his brother with baseball bat in Richland Co.
The Milwaukee Police Department released footage from a deadly February police shooting....
GRAPHIC: Wisconsin police release footage in the fatal shooting of Herman Lucas