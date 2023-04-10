SkyView
Man arrested after allegedly killing his brother with baseball bat in Richland Co.

The mugshot of Samuel Dantzler, who was arrested for allegedly killing his brother with a baseball bat.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports a man has been arrested for allegedly killing his brother.

Deputies said 41-year-old Samuel Dantzler has been charged with murder.

Investigators said deputies were called to a home on the 200 block of Shoreditch Drive just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, for reports of an unresponsive male.

When deputies arrived, they found a 40-year-old male victim in the backyard. He was pronounced dead at the scene. According to investigators, they believe Dantzler attacked his brother with a baseball bat causing fatal injuries.

Investigators added Dantzler has been booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

