Gov. McMaster requests investigation into Clarendon County School District

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Monday South Carolina’s governor requested an investigation into the finances of the Clarendon County School District.

Governor Henry McMaster issued a letter to State Inspector General (SIG) Brian Lamkin. WIS has embedded the full letter below.

McMaster’s letter said the request comes after Representative Fawn M. Pedalino wrote to him and provided documentation of the alleged financial irregularities in the district.

McMaster wrote, “Based on a preliminary review of the materials provided by Representative Pedalino, it appears that the cited concerns regarding ‘potential financial irregularities’ warrant further analysis.”

The letter cites the SIG will determine if one or more board members committed, “... an act of malfeasance, misfeasance, chronic unexcused absenteeism, conflicts of interest, misconduct in office, or persistent neglect of duty in office...”

The governor also wrote that he will evaluate the information and determine if the removal of the officials is necessary. He also advised of the notification of Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver, “so that she and the Department of Education may take any different or additional action that may be warranted.” McMaster cited the potential for Weaver to declare fiscal watch in the district during an investigation.

