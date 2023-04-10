FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry conditions are taking command!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for drier conditions, as we get a warming trend further into the week ahead.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Some clouds mix in for Monday afternoon, with highs in the upper mid-60s.

Cold overnight lows are on the way, likely falling to the upper and mid-30s into Tuesday morning.

More sunshine and warming temperatures for the middle of the week with highs in the 70s.

Wednesday will make the push to the upper half of those 70s, with Tuesday staying in the lower half.

Next chance for rain will be Friday, as a low pressure system moves out of the Gulf of Mexico, pressing towards our region.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

It will be a cold start to the work week ahead with lows this morning in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Temperatures will warm up into the middle 60s under partly cloudy skies this afternoon, with winds out of the ENE at 10-15 mph.

Another chilly start greets us tomorrow morning, with likely low temperatures just below 40 degrees, with some falling to the mid-30s.

High pressure will then move down over the region on Tuesday, warming highs into the lower 70s with winds dying down.

As high pressure slides off to the east, we’ll get more southerly winds. This will help highs on Wednesday get back to the upper 70s.

Thursday will also see more warmth and sunshine with highs pushing to 80 degrees.

Our next chance for rain arrives on Friday, with a low pressure system moving out of the Gulf of Mexico, towards South Carolina.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Sunshine & clouds with highs topping out in the upper mid-60s.

Tuesday: A chilly start in the upper 30s. Abundant sun with highs pushing to the lower 70s.

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine, warmer as highs climb to the upper 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, even warmer with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

Friday: Scattered showers with a few storms possible. Highs in the lower 70s.

