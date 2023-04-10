FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Multiple westbound lanes on I-26 closed after crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple I-26 westbound roads are experiencing closures after a multi-vehicle collision happened near mile-marker 97.

A witness on the scene said they saw a tractor-trailer hit a concrete median, which caused the crash.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said delays are expected.

Richland County: All westbound lanes of Interstate 26 near the 97 mile marker are blocked due to a collision. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/Op8rnyBLPk — Trooper Tyler SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) April 10, 2023

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.