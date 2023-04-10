SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Multiple westbound lanes on I-26 closed after crash

South Carolina Highway Patrol said multiple westbound lanes on I-26 are closed
South Carolina Highway Patrol said multiple westbound lanes on I-26 are closed(SCDOT)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple I-26 westbound roads are experiencing closures after a multi-vehicle collision happened near mile-marker 97.

A witness on the scene said they saw a tractor-trailer hit a concrete median, which caused the crash.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said delays are expected.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a business on Easter after reports of a...
Teen victim identified in deadly Orangeburg Easter shooting
The shooting took place around 1:45 am near Young’s Chapel Church Road and Jacob Road.
Richland County deputies investigating early morning shooting after tow truck driver and stranded motorist shot
A giant blob of seaweed has begun drifting onto Florida beaches.
Giant seaweed blob hits Florida beaches
Antwaun June was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at Brewer's Bar and Grill in...
Accused Sumter bar shooter denied bond
Brandy O’Neal Harris pled guilty to two counts of trafficking methamphetamine.
Leesville man sentenced to 18 years in relation to drug trafficking

Latest News

Slowdown traffic on I-26 westbound.
Traffic Alert: Crashes along I-26 slow down traffic
South Carolina Department of Transportation says I-77 South is slowing down traffic.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-77 South slows traffic
Collision Alert
Traffic alert: Road closures after train and tractor-trailer collision in Chapin
Traffic backup on I-26 westbound near exit 97.
First Alert Traffic: Collision on I-26 westbound, cleared