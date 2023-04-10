SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Easter morning dog attack hospitalizes woman in Sumter County

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - An Easter morning dog attack sent a woman to the hospital in Sumter.

Investigators from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Department said dispatchers received a call at around 6 a.m. Sunday about a woman near the 900 block of Oswego Highway being attacked by dogs.

SCSO said the woman is a resident of the area and was walking near her home. Investigators said there is currently no indication she provoked the animals.

Deputies found two dogs attacking the woman in a ditch. One of the dogs fled when the deputies approached and yelled. The second dog released the woman. Investigators said it turned to attack the deputies, who shot and killed it.

The woman is severely injured and was taken to Prisma Tuomey Hospital. Investigators said the dogs are believed to be pit bulls.

Animal Control is assisting in the search for the second animal, at the time of writing it has not been located. The animal is described as brown and white. Investigators are urging the public to call 911 immediately if they see a loose and aggressive dog in the area.

Deputies are investigating the nearby area to determine the owner(s) of the animals. They said they have located a suspected owner and potential charges are being considered. Sheriff Anthony Dennis said, “This is preventable and intolerable. Dogs must not be allowed to roam freely.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a business on Easter after reports of a...
Teen victim identified in deadly Orangeburg Easter shooting
The shooting took place around 1:45 am near Young’s Chapel Church Road and Jacob Road.
Richland County deputies investigating early morning shooting after tow truck driver and stranded motorist shot
A giant blob of seaweed has begun drifting onto Florida beaches.
Giant seaweed blob hits Florida beaches
Antwaun June was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at Brewer's Bar and Grill in...
Dispute at Sumter bar ends in deadly shooting, police say
Brandy O’Neal Harris pled guilty to two counts of trafficking methamphetamine.
Leesville man sentenced to 18 years in relation to drug trafficking

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER MIDDAY 04/10/2023
FIRST ALERT WEATHER MIDDAY 04/10/2023
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
LIVE: Police: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Columbia area fire under investigation
Detectives investigating Five Points area house fire
Johnson wanted in connection with Forest Acres felony burglary.
Police: Woman wanted in connection with felony burglary in Forest Acres