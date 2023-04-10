Detectives investigating Five Points area house fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department is investigating a house fire that destroyed a home in downtown Columbia.

Investigators said the fire happened to a house on the 900 block of Pine Street near Five Points.

The investigation continues today into what caused fire to sweep through a home Sunday on the 900 block of Pine Street near Five Points.@ColaFire 3rd Shift crews responded to the home just before 6:45 p.m. pic.twitter.com/FF3pbbcBCC — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) April 10, 2023

Third-shift crews responded to the fire just before 6:45 p.m. on Sunday according to investigators.

Fire officers said flames could be seen coming from the rear of the property as well as the first and second floors. Fire officers on the scene made the call to pull firefighters out of the home after part of the roof collapsed said investigators.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.