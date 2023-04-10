SkyView
Detectives investigating Five Points area house fire

Columbia area fire under investigation
Columbia area fire under investigation(Columbia-Richland Fire Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department is investigating a house fire that destroyed a home in downtown Columbia.

Investigators said the fire happened to a house on the 900 block of Pine Street near Five Points.

Third-shift crews responded to the fire just before 6:45 p.m. on Sunday according to investigators.

Fire officers said flames could be seen coming from the rear of the property as well as the first and second floors. Fire officers on the scene made the call to pull firefighters out of the home after part of the roof collapsed said investigators.

