DeSantis to make 1st public appearance in Upstate

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at a Midland County Republican Party breakfast in Midland,...
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at a Midland County Republican Party breakfast in Midland, Mich., on Thursday, April 6, 2023. DeSantis visited the central Michigan community for a county GOP event Thursday before heading to speak at Hillsdale College.(Kaytie Boomer/The Bay City Times via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to make his first public appearance in South Carolina, a state where votes will be critical if he launches an expected 2024 presidential bid.

State Sen. Josh Kimbrell told The Associated Press on Sunday that he would host DeSantis for an event on April 19 in Spartanburg, in South Carolina’s heavily Republican Upstate.

DeSantis’ first public visit to South Carolina, home of the leadoff presidential primary in the South, comes amid a brisk travel schedule during which the governor has taken his “Florida Blueprint” tour to Pennsylvania, New York and Michigan in recent weeks.

With an anticipated presidential bid in the offing, the travel has opened up an avenue for DeSantis to lay out some of his policy achievements in Florida, setting up possible contrasts with potential GOP rivals, including former President Donald Trump.

On Sunday, Kimbrell told the AP that he had been hoping to bring DeSantis to South Carolina for months now, arguing that politically savvy Republicans in the early voting state are accustomed to having multiple chances to get to know presidential candidates, in person.

“I’ve told everybody associated with his team, ‘You’ve got to get here early and often,’” said Kimbrell, who has already joined efforts with a political action committee urging DeSantis to get into the race. “I’ve tried to make it clear to them that, if you want to win, you’ve got to get here early.” South Carolina for months has been hosting GOP candidates, including Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. There have also been trips from many of those anticipated to join the field, including former Vice President Mike Pence. Later this week, after a swing through Iowa and New Hampshire, Sen. Tim Scott returns home to South Carolina for a summit with donors, as he mulls a bid of his own.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Bill aims to crack down on antisemitic crimes
