Coroner IDs Summerville children killed in crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has released the identities of two children killed in a Sunday afternoon crash.

Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said 6-year-old Ariyannah Crosby and 3-year-old Saniya Stevens, both of Summerville, died from injuries sustained in the collision.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 178, four miles east of Bowman, just after 5 p.m. Sunday.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt says a 2017 GMC Terrain was traveling east on Highway 178 when it left the road, hit a ditch, and then hit a tree.

Two passengers, a 3-year-old and a 6-year-old, died in the crash, Bolt said.

The driver, a 27-year-old man, was taken by helicopter to an area hospital.

