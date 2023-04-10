SkyView
Columbia firefighters put out house fire on Lassiter Jacobs Road

Columbia-Richland firefighters put out house fire on Lassiter Jacobs Road.
Columbia-Richland firefighters put out house fire on Lassiter Jacobs Road.(Columbia-Richland Fire Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Around 2:30 p.m. this afternoon, the Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a house fire on Lassiter Jacobs Road off of McCords Ferry Road.


Columbia-Richland firefighters put out house fire on Lassiter Jacobs Road.(Columbia-Richland Fire Department)

Fire crews arrived at the scene to find heavy fire coming from the back of the home.

A lot of the interior of the home was left damaged but there are no reports of injuries.

Columbia-Richland Fire Department says the investigation into the cause of the fire will be handled by the Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office.

