City of Columbia hosting second annual career fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia will host its second annual career fair at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25.

A press release says the fair is to promote openings throughout various City departments, administrators with vacancies will be there to speak with job-seekers about opportunities available and provide more information about the work their department does on a daily basis.

City officials said there would be on-the-spot interviews held during the fair and offers may be provided to candidates.

Here are some of the great benefits according to the press release:

Build a career, not a job

Flexible schedule

Great/competitive health benefits

Room for advancement

Various/multiple career opportunities

Work for a top-notch organization

For more information about the careers available, visit the City of Columbia and click on ‘Job Opportunities’ on the homepage.

