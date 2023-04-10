$200K lottery scratch-off ticket sold in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - If you purchased a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket from the Golden Grocery at 3909 Camden Highway in Dalzell you could be $200,000 richer.

During Friday’s drawing, a ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win the $1000,000 when claimed, however, the owner of the ticket “powered up” for an additional $1 to double the prize to $2000,000 when a two was drawn.

The lucky numbers are:

5 - 9 - 18 - 31 - 34 Power-Up: 2

If you have the winning ticket, you have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim your prize. For more information, please visit S.C. Education Lottery.

