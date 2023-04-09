Teen victim identified in deadly Orangeburg Easter shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office released the name of a 15-year-old victim fatally wounded after reports of a shooting at Southern Lodge Hotel on St. Matthews Road Sunday.

Chief Deputy Coroner Sean D. Fogle identified the victim as Dantavious Dowling on Monday.

Dowling was pronounced deceased at the hospital Sunday, according to Fogle.

Fogle said an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a business on Easter after reports of a shooting.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says deputies arrived at a St. Matthews Road business just before noon to find a victim had been fatally shot.

“This investigation is still early yet and we’re in the beginning stages to sort out what happened,” the sheriff said. “We’re still in the process of talking with anyone who may have information.”

Sheriff Ravenell said the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information in regards to the incident is asked to the OCSO at 803-534-3550.

