Richland County deputies investigating early morning shooting after tow truck driver and stranded motorist shot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left two people injured.

The shooting took place around 1:45 a.m. near Young’s Chapel Church Road and Jacob Road.

Investigators say a stranded motorist called for a tow truck.

When the tow truck driver arrived at the scene to tow the vehicle, both victims were struck by gunfire.

Both of the victims were shot in the lower body and taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372 or by using this link.

