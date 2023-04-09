Leesville man sentenced to 18 years in relation to drug trafficking

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Leesville man pled guilty to two counts of trafficking methamphetamine on March 30, 2023.

The charges are related to cases in Lexington County and Saluda County.

Brandy O’Neal Harris was sentenced to eighteen years on both trafficking charges to be served concurrently.

On October 13, 2022, a Lexington County deputy was running a routine patrol on Lee Street in the Leesville area of Lexington County when the deputy observed Harris driving his vehicle with an expired tag.

The deputy found 137 grams of methamphetamine concealed in a bag of barbeque chips on the passenger side when Harris gave the deputy permission to search his vehicle.

Harris did admit to deputies the drugs belonged to him.

The investigation into the suspect led deputies to determine Harris was a key player in the reason why illegal narcotics were showing up in the streets of Lexington County, Saluda County, and surrounding cities.

During the investigation, it was also revealed that Harris would acquire the drugs from out of state.

A search of his home also led law enforcement to find the remainder of his stash of methamphetamine as well as several grams of fentanyl and various weapons.

Since the suspect was living in Saluda County at the time of his arrest, Lexington County and Saluda County investigators worked together on the case.

Harris was taken to the South Carolina Department of Corrections to serve his prison sentence.

