Gamecocks assistant named head coach at Bowling Green

Dawn Staley, Fred Chmiel
Dawn Staley, Fred Chmiel(WHNS)
By Beth Hoole
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fred Chmiel is the new head women’s basketball coach at Bowling Green State University in Ohio. Chmiel spent eight seasons at South Carolina as an assistant to head coach Dawn Staley.

“Fred is results-oriented and will be an ambassador for the University in the community,” Staley said of her former assistant. “He is an outstanding floor coach and relentless recruiter. With Fred at the helm of the Falcons program, he will create an infectious culture that will create a home court advantage at the Stroh Center every night.”

During that time, the Gamecocks posted an overall record of 247-32, an SEC record of 116-12, and advanced to the Final Four in each of the last three seasons.

Chmiel becomes the 10th head coach in Bowling Green State women’s basketball history.

“Fred Chimel is the perfect person for Bowling Green,” said Staley. “I have had the privilege of coaching with Fred both at Temple and South Carolina and his contributions have proven to be invaluable.”

Chmiel has worked with Staley at three different stops; South Carolina, Temple, and in the WNBA. He’s been an assistant coach for 17 seasons at the college level.

