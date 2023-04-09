FIRST ALERT WEATHER- A few chilly mornings to start the new work week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sunshine continues for the new work week with chilly morning followed by comfortable afternoon highs in the 60s and 70s.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Mainly clear and cold tonight with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

A few passing clouds Monday afternoon with highs in the middle 60s.

Then more sunshine and warming temperatures for the middle of the week with highs in the 70s.

Next chance for rain will be Friday as a low pressure system moves out of the Gulf of Mexico and over the Carolinas.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

It will be a chilly start to the new work week with lows Monday morning in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Temperatures will warm up into the middle 60s under partly cloudy skies Monday afternoon with winds out of the ENE at 10-15 mph.

Another chilly start Tuesday morning in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

High pressure will then move down over the region on Tuesday warming highs into the lower 70s with winds dying down.

As high pressure slides off to the east out into the Atlantic our winds will flip out of the south pushing in warmer air as highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the upper 70s to near 80.

Our next chance for rain arrives Friday with a low pressure system moving out of the Gulf of Mexico and up over the Carolinas.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies with highs topping out in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Another chilly start in the upper 30s to near 40 but with a good deal of sun highs will be a touch milder in the lower 70s.

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine and warmer as highs climb into the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and even warmer with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Friday: Scattered showers and a few storms. Highs in the lower 70s.

