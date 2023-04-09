SkyView
Dispute at Sumter bar ends in deadly shooting, police say

Antwaun June was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at Brewer's Bar and Grill in...
Antwaun June was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at Brewer's Bar and Grill in Sumter.
By Tiffany Rigby
Updated: 2 hours ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - According to Sumter Police officers, a dispute between two men led to a fatal shooting outside of a local bar on Saturday night.

Sumter Police Department officers say they were called around 11:30 p.m. to East Wesmark Boulevard when they found Rayquan Kentrell Dean, 26, of Pinewood was found shot and killed outside of Brewer’s Bar and Grill.

A vehicle was seen speeding away from the parking lot and officers were able to stop the driver.

The driver of the vehicle was later identified as the shooter Antwaun A. June, 31, of Sumter.

Witnesses at the scene stated the suspect Antwaun A. June and Dean were involved in an ongoing dispute that turned physical.

Dean was pronounced deceased at the scene.

June is being charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carry of a firearm, and failure to stop for blue lights.

He is being held at the local detention center in Sumter.

