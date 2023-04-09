SkyView
Person shot, killed on Easter at Orangeburg business, deputies investigating

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a business on Easter after reports of a...
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a business on Easter after reports of a shooting.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a business on Easter after reports of a shooting.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says deputies arrived at a St. Matthews Road business just before noon to find a victim had been fatally shot.

“This investigation is still early yet and we’re in the beginning stages to sort out what happened,” the sheriff said. “We’re still in the process of talking with anyone who may have information.”

Sheriff Ravenell said the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information in regards to the incident is asked to the OCSO at 803-534-3550.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

