USC Student talks about working with CareYaya

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - CareYaya was started by a UNC graduate in 2022. Their goal is to help alleviate the burden that finding affordable caregiving services can have on a family.

The organization is also working to fill the gap in the caregiver shortage. The North Carolina-based company is actively recruiting college students here in the Midlands.

Isabella Valenta is one of those students currently attending USC. WIS followed Isabella as she worked with her client, 78-year-old Bob Medlock.

Medlock has a rare form of Alzheimer’s - Posterior Altzheimers - which means it begins at the back of the brain and moves forward. The result is the same, but there is a slower, less noticeable decline.

Bob is articulate and engaging, but he is unable to read and write. He has problems with balance and other self-care things.

That’s where Isabella helps. She assists Bob with walking, opening and reading his mail, and doing other daily activities while engaging in conversation.

Caregivers are paid $15 per hour through CareYaya. The money goes directly to students.

