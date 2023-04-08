Soda City Live Baby Edition: How to C.R.A.F.T. the perfect nursery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - LaSheba Boyd, a traveling interior designer and the owner of Deck The Halls interior design business joined Billie Jean Shaw on Soda City Live to share ways on how to design the perfect nursery.

LaSheba says when designing and organizing your little one’s room, remember the word “CRAFT.”

C: Chic- Incorporate stylish pieces

R: Restful - Install blackout curtains or drapes, create calming environment for sleep

A: Accessible - Use storage solutions like shelves, baskets, and drawers to keep everything organized

F: Functional- Add a comfortable chair, glider, or side table for feeding and cuddling

T: Transitional - Incorporate furniture and decor pieces that can easily update as your child grows

