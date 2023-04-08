SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Sheriff warns residents about Orangeburg jury duty scam

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell is warning residents about a jury duty scam occurring in Orangeburg.
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell is warning residents about a jury duty scam occurring in Orangeburg.(WHSV)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell is warning residents about a jury duty scam occurring in Orangeburg.

“Please do not give anyone any financial information, cash, or purchase any cash cards to pay these thieves,” the sheriff said. “This not how things are done.”

Sheriff Ravenell says several calls by an individual claiming to be an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputy have been made to Orangeburg County residents this weekend in regard to money owed due to missed jury duty.

One victim reported he received a call being told to give the person $2,900 or he would be arrested.

When the victim stated he didn’t have that amount, the scammer claimed to speak with a captain who said the victim could pay half.

Deputies say the name given by the scammer was “Officer Madison” and the phone number showed up as 803-570-5314.

“You will get a letter from the court you missed if indeed you did miss jury duty somewhere,” Sheriff Ravenell said. “Please do not give up your hard-earned money to these people who won’t raise a finger to work”.

If anyone receives a call or knows of someone who has you or them are urged to call the OCSO dispatch at 803-534-3550 to verify any person or claim.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Matt Storen with the Isle of Palms Police Department confirms there was a shooting on the...
5 of 6 Isle of Palms shooting victims released from hospital, city says
Mugshot of Ricky Rogers McField, who plead guilty for trafficking cocaine, conspiracy, and...
Columbia man sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug trafficking
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
Investigators said Rivers solicited and traveled to meet a person he believed to be a minor for...
Man arrested on criminal solicitation of a minor and related charges
Patrons depart the course after trees blew over on the 17th hole during the second round of the...
2023 Masters suspended again after trees fall on course

Latest News

Kershaw County firefighters responded to a fire on Desert Rose Court in Elgin around 12:18 a.m....
Several people displaced after Kershaw County fire
Representatives voted unanimously on Wednesday to get rid of the so-called “period tax”.
South Carolina House OKs tax cut on feminine hygiene items
Sgt. Matt Storen with the Isle of Palms Police Department confirms there was a shooting on the...
5 of 6 Isle of Palms shooting victims released from hospital, city says
Organization helps fill need for caregivers
USC Student talks about working with CareYaya