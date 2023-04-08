Several people displaced after Kershaw County fire

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County firefighters responded to a fire on Desert Rose Court in Elgin around 12:18 a.m. on April 8.

Fire crews arrived at the scene to find heavy fire coming from the rear of the house.

The fire was brought under control within under 30 minutes.

No one was reported injured and the American Red Cross is providing assistance for the six people displaced due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

