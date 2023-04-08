RCSD investigating shooting at apartment complex, one person deceased

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left one person deceased.

According to investigators, around 5 a.m. deputies responded to reports of gunshots at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Metze Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene a 39-year-old male victim was found lying face down in the hallway of one of the buildings.

The victim had multiple gunshot wounds to the upper area of his body.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died due to his wounds.

RCSD asks that anyone with information on what happened to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

