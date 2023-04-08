SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

RCSD investigating shooting at apartment complex, one person deceased

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left one person...
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left one person deceased.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left one person deceased.

According to investigators, around 5 a.m. deputies responded to reports of gunshots at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Metze Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene a 39-year-old male victim was found lying face down in the hallway of one of the buildings.

The victim had multiple gunshot wounds to the upper area of his body.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died due to his wounds.

RCSD asks that anyone with information on what happened to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Matt Storen with the Isle of Palms Police Department confirms there was a shooting on the...
2 arrests made following IOP beach shooting, City Council to hold emergency meeting
Mugshot of Ricky Rogers McField, who plead guilty for trafficking cocaine, conspiracy, and...
Columbia man sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug trafficking
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
Investigators said Rivers solicited and traveled to meet a person he believed to be a minor for...
Man arrested on criminal solicitation of a minor and related charges
Patrons depart the course after trees blew over on the 17th hole during the second round of the...
2023 Masters suspended again after trees fall on course

Latest News

Sgt. Matt Storen with the Isle of Palms Police Department confirms there was a shooting on the...
2 arrests made following IOP beach shooting, City Council to hold emergency meeting
Planned Parenthood South Atlantic responds to a Texas federal judge blocking the FDA’s approval...
Planned Parenthood South Atlantic responds after Texas judge suspends approval of Mifepristone
Patron continues dad's streak at Masters Tournament
Patron continues dad's streak at Masters Tournament
New crisis alert system demo for schools