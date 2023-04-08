SkyView
Planned Parenthood South Atlantic responds after Texas judge suspends approval of Mifepristone

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic responds to a Texas federal judge blocking the FDA’s approval...
Planned Parenthood South Atlantic responds to a Texas federal judge blocking the FDA's approval of Mifepristone.(Michelle Mishina-Kunz, New York Times)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:55 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On March 7, Planned Parenthood South Atlantic responds to a Texas federal judge blocking the FDA’s approval of Mifepristone.

The decision is the first time in history a federal court has ordered the FDA to revoke approval of a drug over objections from the FDA and the manufacturer.

The decision takes effect in seven days, which is enough time to allow the FDA to appeal it if they like.

Mifepristone was first approved by the FDA more than 20 years ago and has since been used by more than five million people.

It is one of the two most commonly used abortion medications.

The medication has a safety record of over 99%, according to Planned Parenthood South Atlantic.

The organization says since abortions by medications remain legal in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, health centers across this region will continue to provide medication abortion to patients while they await further guidance from the FDA.

