Planned Parenthood South Atlantic responds after Texas judge suspends approval of Mifepristone

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On March 7, Planned Parenthood South Atlantic responds to a Texas federal judge blocking the FDA’s approval of Mifepristone.

The decision is the first time in history a federal court has ordered the FDA to revoke approval of a drug over objections from the FDA and the manufacturer.

The decision takes effect in seven days, which is enough time to allow the FDA to appeal it if they like.

Mifepristone was first approved by the FDA more than 20 years ago and has since been used by more than five million people.

It is one of the two most commonly used abortion medications.

The medication has a safety record of over 99%, according to Planned Parenthood South Atlantic.

The organization says since abortions by medications remain legal in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, health centers across this region will continue to provide medication abortion to patients while they await further guidance from the FDA.

“We are reviewing the decision and awaiting further guidance from the FDA. Medication abortion is still safe, legal, and available in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. This case is an attack on abortion that is strictly politically motivated, against scientific evidence, and funded by extreme anti-abortion actors to further their agenda to ban abortion, birth control, and other sexual and reproductive health care nationwide. Everyone should have the ability to make decisions about their own reproductive lives and futures, including choosing the method of abortion that works best for their circumstances.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.