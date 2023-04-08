Nearby healthcare workers help victims of 9-car crash: ‘Adrenaline took over’

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A team of healthcare workers at Roper St. Francis says they sprung into action after witnessing a nine-car crash on Wednesday.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating that crash, which closed down a portion of Rivers Avenue in North Charleston.

Trooper Nick Pye says a vehicle was traveling westbound on I-526 when it ran off the road and then struck eight other vehicles, including a North Charleston Police patrol cruiser, leading to multiple people being taken to the hospital.

“We heard like a big bang, and then the front desk staff she said, ‘you know, that’s an accident,’ and then it was like a chain reaction,” Roper St. Francis Certified Medical Assistant Specialist Zavieria Meggett says.

The Roper St. Francis Transitions Clinic on Rivers Avenue does not normally treat ER emergencies, but when they saw the crash, members of their team, including Meggett and Director of Emergency Services Marcla McGeorge, ran outside to help.

“It was adrenaline took over, but I think we all kind of realized it was a little scary,” McGeorge says. “We didn’t even have gloves with us or anything, and so if had someone been seriously injured or needed more than just being pulled away from the car from the danger, we really didn’t have the tools or equipment for anything.”

Pulling people from their cars because of the fire from one vehicle, Meggett says it was like something you would see in a movie.

“Your instinct, you just go into that mode and are thinking, ‘we got to get these people out, we got to save these people,’ she says. “We got to make sure that nobody loses a life if possible.”

“Within a few seconds, the police cars started arriving, and the fire department put out the fire,” McGeorge says. “Luckily, their cars weren’t any more damaged from the fire than from the accident, but you know, they were still safe.”

The medical team at Roper St. Francis adds they are thankful to be a part of a team that works together, even in unprecedented circumstances.

