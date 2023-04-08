SkyView
Man arrested in connection to convenience store burglary

Dantwan Wilson, 33, was arrested in connection with a convenience store burglary.
Dantwan Wilson, 33, was arrested in connection with a convenience store burglary.
By Tiffany Rigby
Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit investigators have arrested a convicted burglar in connection with a convenience store burglary.

According to Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook, 33-year-old Dantwan Wilson is being charged with second-degree burglary and petit larceny.

Wilson’s current charges are in connection with his arrest on March 21, 2023, after surveillance video linked him to a March 9, 2023, theft at the Cheapway Gas Station and El Cheapos Laundry Mat located on Millwood Avenue.

Wilson was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC).

A bond reduction hearing was granted for Wilson on Saturday, March 8, at the request of his attorney.

The judge set a $100,000 surety bond and he will be required to be under house arrest and must wear an ankle monitor.

PREVIOUS CHARGES

On March 10, 2023, during an investigation into several home burglaries, property reported as stolen from those homes was recovered at Wilson’s home.

The burglaries occurred in multiple neighborhoods including Rosewood, Shandon, Melrose Heights, and Heathwood.

For these burglaries, Wilson was charged with receiving stolen goods, possession of a stolen handgun, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

He turned himself in on March 19 in connection with the case and was taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC).

He was released on a $50,000 surety bond the next day.

Chief Holbrook stated, “There must be a consistent standard of accountability that applies in all crimes when the suspect is a prolific re-offender preying on citizens and has exhibited being a risk and danger to various communities.”

