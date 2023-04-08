FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Drier with sunshine breaking out this afternoon for Easter Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Showers have finally moved out but the low clouds will linger this morning before sunshine breaks out throughout the Midlands this afternoon.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

A cloudy and cool start to our Easter Sunday but sunshine should develop throughout the Midlands this afternoon helping to dry things up.

Lake Wind Advisory has been issued for until Sunday at 4pm as gusts could be near 30 mph.

Then more sunshine and warming temperatures continue as we head into the work week.

Next chance for rain will be Friday as a low pressure system moves out of the Gulf of Mexico and over the Carolinas.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Finally the rain has moved out of the Midlands but not before producing some significant rain totals in the Midlands with the Columbia Metro Airport picking up 2 inches of rain, giving us a surplus of nearly 5 and a half inches for the year so far.

While the rain has moved out we still have the low clouds to start our Easter Sunday but sunshine is expected to develop across the Midlands this afternoon.

But it is still going to be cool and breezy for Easter as highs only top out in the lower 60s and with a steady breeze out of the NE at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, it will still feel quite cold and things will still be rather damp, so the Easter egg hunts might have to be inside this year.

It will be a chilly start to the new work week with lows Monday morning in the upper 30s to lower 40s and it will still be on the cooler side for the afternoon as well with highs in the middle 60s with the cool breeze out of the NE continuing at 10-18 mph.

The good news is we should have bright sunny skies Tuesday through Thursday which will gradually warm temperatures each day with highs back into the 70s.

Our next chance for rain arrives Friday with a low pressure system moving out of the Gulf of Mexico and up over the Carolinas.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Easter Sunday: Low clouds linger to start the day followed by sunshine towards the afternoon. Highs work back into the lower 60s but gusty winds up to 30 mph will add an extra chill to the air.

Monday: A cold start near 40 then mostly sunny skies helping to warm highs back into the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Good deal of sun with milder highs near 70.

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine and warmer as highs top out in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and even warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Scattered showers and a few storms. Highs in the middle 70s.

