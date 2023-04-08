FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Rain finally moves out tonight with drier weather for Easter Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Steady cool showers continue tonight before finally moving out of the Midlands during the overnight hours allowing for dry weather to arrive just in time for Easter.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

FIRST ALERT WEATHER Day tonight for more cool showers.

Rain totals for Saturday will accumulate to 1-2 inches.

Lake Wind Advisory has been issued for Saturday at 6pm until Sunday at 4pm as gusts could be near 30-35 mph.

Rain is expected to clear out early Easter Sunday morning with sunshine breaking through during the afternoon.

Then more sunshine and warming temperatures continue as we head into the work week.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

The First Alert Weather Day will continue tonight as the steady rain lingers over the Midlands with cool temperatures in the 40s.

The rain should finally move out of the region during the overnight hours into early Sunday morning.

In total most of the region will have received 1-2 inches of rain today.

The good news is Easter Sunday is looking dry with some sun peeking through the clouds by the afternoon.

But it is still going to be cool and breezy for Easter as highs only top out in the lower 60s and with a steady breeze out of the NE at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, it will still feel quite cold and things will still be rather damp, so the Easter egg hunts might have to be inside this year.

It will be a chilly start to the new work week with lows Monday morning in the upper 30s to lower 40s and it will still be on the cooler side for the afternoon as well with highs in the middle 60s with the cool breeze out of the NE continuing at 10-18 mph.

The good news is we should have bright sunny skies Tuesday through Thursday which will gradually warm temperatures each day with highs back into the 70s.

Our next chance for rain arrives Friday with a low pressure system moving out of the Gulf of Mexico and up over the Carolinas.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

FIRST ALERT Weather Day tonight: Cold and wet with steady light showers this evening. Temperatures stuck in the 40s.

Easter Sunday: A stray shower first thing in the morning can’t be ruled out, with peeks of sunshine towards the afternoon. Highs work back into the lower 60s but breezy with gusts up to 30 mph adding an extra chill to the air.

Monday: A cold start near 40 then mostly sunny skies helping to warm highs back into the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Good deal of sun with milder highs near 70.

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine and warmer as highs top out in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and even warmer with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Friday: Scattered showers and a few storms. Highs in the middle 70s.

