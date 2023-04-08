SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Death investigation opens in Aiken County with bodies found inside a car

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the deaths of two young adults who were found deceased in a car.

On Friday night at 11:20 p.m., law enforcement was dispatched to a home in the 600 block of Tranquility Place in Windsor after the two young adults were found unresponsive in a vehicle.

The coroner’s office says emergency medical services who arrived later determined the two victims were deceased.

The victims have been identified as 24-year-old Daquan Cuthbertson of Williston, South Carolina and 20-year-old Destiny Dunbar of Windsor, South Carolina.

Preliminary investigation has determined the vehicle was owned by Mr. Cuthbertson and he and Ms. Dunbar were dating.

While foul play was originally reported, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office has made a correction saying this is not the case.

The Coroner’s Office and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are continuing the investigation, but News 12 will continue to update this as information comes in.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Matt Storen with the Isle of Palms Police Department confirms there was a shooting on the...
2 arrests made following IOP beach shooting, City Council to hold emergency meeting
Mugshot of Ricky Rogers McField, who plead guilty for trafficking cocaine, conspiracy, and...
Columbia man sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug trafficking
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
Investigators said Rivers solicited and traveled to meet a person he believed to be a minor for...
Man arrested on criminal solicitation of a minor and related charges
Patrons depart the course after trees blew over on the 17th hole during the second round of the...
2023 Masters suspended again after trees fall on course

Latest News

Organization helps fill need for caregivers
Organization helps fill need for caregivers
Second professor leaving university amid allegations
Second professor leaving university amid allegations
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left one person...
RCSD investigating shooting at apartment complex, one person deceased
Sgt. Matt Storen with the Isle of Palms Police Department confirms there was a shooting on the...
2 arrests made following IOP beach shooting, City Council to hold emergency meeting