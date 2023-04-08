SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Boston expected to be No. 1 pick in WNBA draft

South Carolina's Aliyah Boston shoots during a practice session for an NCAA Women's Final Four...
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston shoots during a practice session for an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Dallas.((AP Photo/Darron Cummings))
By The Associated Press and Doug Feinberg
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Aliyah Boston has been the consensus No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft all season.

The Indiana Fever, who own the top choice, just had to wait for the South Carolina star to make it official she was going to enter this year’s draft. Boston had the chance to return to South Carolina for her COVID season, but opted to enter Monday night’s draft instead.

“I think Aliyah Boston is a legitimate first pick option,” Fever general manager Lin Dunn said on a conference call. “I’ve watched her play very closely this year. Her size, her basketball IQ, her character, her leadership skills. She just brings an enormous amount to the table, and I really think she’s going to have — whether she’s picked first, second or third, she’s going to have an immediate impact on this league.”

Boston was a three-time All-America selection and earned AP Player of the Year honors in 2022 as a junior. She, like many other players, have had to choose whether to come back to college for a fifth season or turn pro. It created a buzz over the last few weeks whether a player would forgo their extra year or return to school.

Players had until March 26 to declare their intentions if their season was over. Those that were still playing in the NCAA Tournament had 48 hours after their final game to decide.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Alexander Martin-Goods, 18, was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.
2 arrests made after IOP beach shooting; City council holds emergency meeting
Mugshot of Ricky Rogers McField, who plead guilty for trafficking cocaine, conspiracy, and...
Columbia man sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug trafficking
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
Investigators said Rivers solicited and traveled to meet a person he believed to be a minor for...
Man arrested on criminal solicitation of a minor and related charges
Patrons depart the course after trees blew over on the 17th hole during the second round of the...
2023 Masters suspended again after trees fall on course

Latest News

Patron continues dad's streak at Masters Tournament
Patron continues dad's streak at Masters Tournament
Masters second round suspended due to weather
Masters second round suspended due to weather
Masters flag
MASTERS LIVE BLOG: Updates for Friday, April 7, 2023
Patrons depart the course after trees blew over on the 17th hole during the second round of the...
2023 Masters suspended again after trees fall on course