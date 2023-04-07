SkyView
Teen suspect arrested, charged in gunpoint robbery of a minor victim

Deputies arrested 17-year-old Da’Quan Kenyatte Leonard and charged him with armed robbery with...
Deputies arrested 17-year-old Da’Quan Kenyatte Leonard and charged him with armed robbery with a deadly weapon(Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) arrested and charged a 17-year-old after allegedly robbing another teenager at gunpoint.

Deputies said Da’Quan Keyatte Leonard and a minor were sitting down at Leonard’s car Tuesday when he pointed a gun at the victim.

SCSO reported Leonard then took the items belonging to the minor and ordered the victim to get out of the car before driving away.

Leonard was arrested Wednesday and charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

Deputies said Leonard was transported to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and was denied bond.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

