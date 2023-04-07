South Carolina defeats LSU in the first game of series

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Facing the number one ranked team in the nation and a lightning delay did not stop the University of South Carolina baseball team from earning a statement win against Louisiana State University.

South Carolina (28-3, 9-1 SEC) defeated LSU (25-5, 6-4 SEC) 13-5 in the first of a three-game series on Thursday.

Home runs fueled South Carolina’s offense, and standout Ethan Petry started the Gamecocks’ scoring brigade with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning. It was the first home run that LSU pitcher Paul Skenes had allowed this season.

The Tigers scored in the 2nd inning but South Carolina infielder Braylen Wimmer responded in the 3rd with a home run.

A lightning delay suspended play for 60 minutes, and when play resumed, the Gamecocks scored with a grand slam by Petry. Also during the 5th inning, outfielder Dylan Brewer hit a solo home run to extend the lead.

Eight of South Carolina’s scores came by home runs. The series continues Friday, April 7, in a doubleheader starting at noon.

