Soda City Live: #TeamBoy or #TeamGirl: Billie Jean Shaw’s Gender Reveal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Billie Jean Shaw is expecting a new bundle of joy soon and celebrated in a big way! Billie Jean and her family had a gender reveal organized by Propel Aviation Center in Newberry, South Carolina.

The center provides flight school instructions, romance flights, event opportunities and even gender reveals.

It is owned and operated by CURRENT and ACTIVE commercial and Air Force fighter pilots.

The owners’ Taj and Maya Troy planned a special day for Billie Jean’s gender reveal. She and her family were welcomed by decorations, snacks and love as soon as they hit the door.

Taj, the owner and pilot gave the family a tour of the center and then went over the safety and flight plan and after determining clear skies, the big moment was here!

Check out our one-on-one interview with the owner Taj Troy here:

WIS' Billie Jean Shaw and her husband celebrate their big gender reveal in the Soda City Studio.

