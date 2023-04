Soda City Live: Pimento Cheese Passport - Midwood Smokehouse

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia is home to so many locally-owned restaurants and businesses.

Experience Columbia has partnered with 16 restaurants across the city highlighting their pimento cheese dishes for the Pimento Cheese Passport.

Today we put a spotlight on Midwood Smokehouse located in Cross Hill Market in Columbia.

