Soda City Live Baby Edition: What is a Doula and how does one benefit moms?

By Billie Jean Shaw
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Pregnancy and birth is sometimes an overwhelming experience for mothers and it’s always helpful to have a helping hand.

Research shows more and more families are considering doulas.

A doula (pronounced “doo-lah”) is a birth coach who provides physical, emotional and educational help for women during and after labor.

More than a decade ago, Lexington Medical Center founded one of the first hospital-based doula programs in the country as part of s commitment to helping families start out in the best way possible.

Kris Jones, a doula with Lexington Medical Center joins Billie Jean Shaw on Soda City Live to explain the benefits of a doula.

