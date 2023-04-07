SkyView
Soda City Live Baby Edition: How to adopt a child in SC

By Billie Jean Shaw
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Public Adoption is a beautiful way to provide a family for a child in the state’s foster care system who needs a forever home.

Making sure children are in safe, loving and permanent families is an important way the Department of Social Services strengthens families in South Carolina.

Connelly-Anne Ragley, the Director of Communications & External Affairs, joins Billie Jean Shaw on Soda City Live to discuss the process of adoption in South Carolina.

For more details visit www.dss.sc.gov.

