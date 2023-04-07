SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Police shoot, kill homeowner after responding to wrong house

A man is dead after New Mexico police went to the wrong house during a domestic violence call. (KOAT)
By John Cardinale
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KOAT) - Authorities in New Mexico are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting at a wrong address.

The Farmington police chief says this is an “unbelievably tragic” incident.

“This is an extremely traumatic event. And then I am just heartbroken by the circumstances surrounding this,” said Police Chief Steve Hebbe. “I’m extremely sorry that we are in this position.”

Farmington police officers were dispatched for a domestic violence call Wednesday night, but they went to the wrong house.

Police say they identified themselves when they arrived.

The homeowner, 52-year-old Robert Dotson, opened the door armed with a handgun.

Officers fired at least one round, hitting Dotson.

Police in New Mexico in shot and killed 52-year-old Robert Dotson after arriving at the wrong...
Police in New Mexico in shot and killed 52-year-old Robert Dotson after arriving at the wrong address while responding to a domestic violence call.(KOAT via CNN Newsource)

Dotson’s wife, who was also armed, exchanged gunfire with the officers.

According to police, once she realized they were officers, she put the gun down.

Dotson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dotson’s wife, who was uninjured, has not been charged with a crime.

The officers involved were also unharmed.

The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau has been requested to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From L to R) Mugshots of Ashley Brock, Santana Butler, Andrea Walters, Ebony Hilton
GRAPHIC: Four parents arrested after large fight between students, parents at Manning High School
Cola-Fire fighters respond to fire at Columbia apartment complex.
6-year-old dies, sister in critical condition after Columbia area apartment fire
Lexington police need help identifying individual who used debit card to purchase goods at a...
Lexington police need help to identify a person who reportedly used a stolen debit card at a grocery store
Mugshot of Ricky Rogers McField, who plead guilty for trafficking cocaine, conspiracy, and...
Columbia man sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug trafficking
Columbia City Council pass rental ordinance
Columbia passes city ordinance targeting short-term rental property

Latest News

Pope Francis leaves St. Peter's Basilica after celebrating the Chrism Mass where the chrism,...
Pope Francis to miss Way of the Cross event in cold Rome
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., right, and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen deliver...
China sanctions Reagan library, others over Tsai’s US trip
A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Prospect Heights, Ill., Tuesday, April 4, 2023....
US adds a healthy 236,000 jobs despite Fed’s rate hikes
The Lexington police have found a missing woman with memory loss.
Lexington police say missing woman with memory loss found safe