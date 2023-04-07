Nude photos, threats and repeat calls lead to woman’s arrest, SLED says

NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement said a Newberry woman was arrested for “intentional, substantial and unreasonable intrusions” into a victim’s private life.

Investigators said 26-year-old Audriauna Lester harassed the victim between January and March by making threats, posting nude pictures of the victim on Facebook, sending nude pictures to the victim’s family, and repeatedly calling the victim.

SLED was asked to investigate by the Newberry County sheriff.

Lester was charged on Mar. 23 with first-degree harassment.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.