Man arrested on criminal solicitation of a minor and related charges

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced on Friday the arrest of a man on charges connected to the attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Lexington Police Department arrested 30-year-old Joshua L. Rivers on Monday. River was charged with three counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, one count of attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, first-degree.

Investigators said Rivers solicited and traveled to meet a person he believed to be a minor for sex and encouraged them to produce child sexual abuse material.

