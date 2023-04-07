SkyView
Lexington police say missing woman with memory loss found safe

The Lexington Police Department reports a woman with memory has been found safe.
The Lexington police have found a missing woman with memory loss.(Lexington Police Department)
The Lexington police have found a missing woman with memory loss.(Lexington Police Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department reports a woman with memory loss has been found safe.

Officers say Mrs. Karen Maceachern has been located after going missing Thursday afternoon at 6:00 p.m. from her home on Ridgecrest Drive in the Wood Creek neighborhood off of Augusta Road/US-1.

Mrs. Macaechern is being checked by medical personnel as a precautionary measure says officers and the Department wants to thank the Town of Lexington community for their assistance and vigilance.￼

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

