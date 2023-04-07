Lexington police say missing woman with memory loss found safe

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department reports a woman with memory loss has been found safe.

Officers say Mrs. Karen Maceachern has been located after going missing Thursday afternoon at 6:00 p.m. from her home on Ridgecrest Drive in the Wood Creek neighborhood off of Augusta Road/US-1.

Mrs. Macaechern is being checked by medical personnel as a precautionary measure says officers and the Department wants to thank the Town of Lexington community for their assistance and vigilance.￼

