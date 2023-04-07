SkyView
Furry Friend Friday - Bennie

Bennie is a 2-year-old Terrier mix up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Bennie is a 2-year-old Terrier mix up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Bennie is an adorable, scruffy little guy with wiry hair. He is a small dog and weighs around 15 pounds. Bennie is a love bug! He likes to cuddle and sleep in the bed with you every night. Bennie loves to give kisses and give you his belly for rubs. He gets bursts of “zoomies” and zips all around the house. Bennie loves to be outside and romp around in the yard. He is also a big fan of treats! Bennie is already potty trained and is not a marker.

Bennie has been abandoned one too many times and just wants a family to settle down with forever. He gets very attached to his person and wants to be with them all the time. His ideal human would be someone that is home often throughout the day. He is not a fan of being in a crate. Bennie does really well with other dogs and would love to have another canine friend in the house that he can trust and play with.

Pawmetto Lifeline is transitioning to adoptions by appointment only Tuesday through Saturday. This ensures we are able to find the best match for every pet. If you are interested adopting a pet, complete an adoption application online at www.pawmettolifeline.org.

