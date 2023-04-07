Four Gamecocks invited to attend WNBA Draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina seniors Laeticia Amihere, Brea Beal, Aliyah Boston, and Zia Cooke have all been invited to attend the 2023 WNBA Draft.

The Prospects were invited to the event which takes place at Spring Studios in the Tribecca section of New York City. The draft will air live on ESPN starting at 7 p.m.

ESPN’s WNBA mock draft has forward Aliyah Boston going first overall and guard Brea Beal going seventh to the Indiana Fever. While Laeticia Amihere is expected to go eighth-overall to the Atlanta Dream. Cooke is projected to be drafted late in the first round or early in the second round.

The four seniors were all key factors for South Carolina throughout their tenures as members of the Gamecocks.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.