Four Gamecocks invited to attend WNBA Draft

South Carolina’s Cooke, Beal, Amihere, Boston enter WNBA draft.
Gamecocks invited to attend the WNBA draft
Gamecocks invited to attend the WNBA draft
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina seniors Laeticia Amihere, Brea Beal, Aliyah Boston, and Zia Cooke have all been invited to attend the 2023 WNBA Draft.

The Prospects were invited to the event which takes place at Spring Studios in the Tribecca section of New York City. The draft will air live on ESPN starting at 7 p.m.

ESPN’s WNBA mock draft has forward Aliyah Boston going first overall and guard Brea Beal going seventh to the Indiana Fever. While Laeticia Amihere is expected to go eighth-overall to the Atlanta Dream. Cooke is projected to be drafted late in the first round or early in the second round.

The four seniors were all key factors for South Carolina throughout their tenures as members of the Gamecocks.

