FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain and cold temperatures ahead for Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for heavy rainfall potential on Saturday, as high temps tumble back around 49 degrees!

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

High temps drop a bit for today, around 75 degrees, with rain showers and a few storms around later this afternoon.

Temperatures bottom out on Saturday with highs near 50, as consistent rain continues for the Midlands, averaging an additional 1-3″.

Saturday will be a FIRST ALERT Weather Day due to this rain and unseasonable cold.

Rain lasts into Easter morning, then works to taper off for the afternoon with highs around 60.

Monday is shaping up to partly cloudy skies with highs back to the mid-60s.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Happy Friday my friends! For this morning lows are only in the mid-60s, and we will warm up just enough into the early afternoon to hit the mid-70s for highs.

We will see an approaching cold front stall out over South Carolina later into the day, bringing us a consistent chance of scattered rain showers. Around 0.5″ of rain is possible into Friday night. Slightly higher isolated amounts are possible. Heavier rain is then slated for the start of our upcoming weekend.

A wedge scenario sets up with high pressure to our north, bringing colder air into the Midlands. High temps are going to be much cooler around 49, following up lows in the upper mid-40s! A good deal of rain will be around for a FIRST ALERT Weather Day Saturday, totaling up to an additional 1-3″ of rainfall on average.

Easter Sunday has a good shot of drying out, with any lingering early morning showers tapering right off into the late morning. Lows are on pace to be in the mid-40s, but highs should work back towards the 60 degree mark during a mostly cloudy afternoon.

Monday is looking partly cloudy with highs rebounding more towards the mid-60s.

More sunshine returns for Tuesday, with highs getting near 70 degrees or just above.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Consistent scattered showers with a few storms later into the day, with highs making it to the mid-70s.

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Saturday: Cold and wet throughout the day with overall rain potential of 1-3″. Highs only top out around 50, or just below.

Easter Sunday: A stray early shower can’t be ruled out, with peeks of sunshine towards the afternoon. Highs work back to near 60 degrees.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs increase to the mid-60s.

Tuesday: Good deal of sun with milder highs in the low 70s.

