FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Cold and windy with on/off showers all day Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Showers and storms will continue Friday evening and overnight

FIRST ALERT WEATHER Day Saturday

Areas of Rain will continue all day Saturday on and off during the daylight hours

Rain totals Saturday will accumulate to 1-3 inches

Lake Wind Advisory Saturday at 6pm until Sunday at 4pm

Rain is expected to clear out early Easter Sunday morning.



FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

A cold front is sitting over South Carolina and, bringing us a consistent chance of scattered rain showers. Around 0.5″ of rain is possible into Friday evening/ Friday night. Slightly higher isolated amounts are possible.

A wedge scenario sets up with high pressure to our north, bringing colder air into the Midlands. High temps are going to be much cooler around 50, following up lows in the upper mid-40s! There is a chance we could set a new record for the lowest high temperature.

A good deal of rain will be around for a FIRST ALERT Weather Day Saturday, totaling up to an additional 1-3″ of rainfall on average.

Easter Sunday has a good shot of drying out, with any lingering early morning showers tapering right off into the late morning. Lows are on pace to be in the mid-40s, but highs should work back towards the 60 degree mark during a mostly cloudy afternoon.

Monday is looking partly cloudy with highs rebounding more towards the mid-60s.

More sunshine returns for Tuesday, with highs getting near 70 degrees or just above

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Saturday: Cold and wet throughout the day with overall rain potential of 1-3″. Highs only top out around 50, or just below.

Easter Sunday: A stray early shower can’t be ruled out, with peeks of sunshine towards the afternoon. Highs work back to near 60 degrees.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs increase to the mid-60s.

Tuesday: Good deal of sun with milder highs in the low 70s.

