SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Cold and windy with on/off showers all day Saturday

wis
wis(wis)
By Von Gaskin
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis
wis(wis)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • Showers and storms will continue Friday evening and overnight
  • FIRST ALERT WEATHER Day Saturday
wis
wis(wis)
  • Areas of Rain will continue all day Saturday on and off during the daylight hours
  • Rain totals Saturday will accumulate to 1-3 inches
  • Lake Wind Advisory Saturday at 6pm until Sunday at 4pm
wis
wis(wis)
  • Rain is expected to clear out early Easter Sunday morning.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

A cold front is sitting  over South Carolina and, bringing us a consistent chance of scattered rain showers. Around 0.5″ of rain is possible into Friday evening/ Friday night. Slightly higher isolated amounts are possible.

A wedge scenario sets up with high pressure to our north, bringing colder air into the Midlands. High temps are going to be much cooler around 50, following up lows in the upper mid-40s! There is a chance we could set a new record for the lowest high temperature.

wis
wis(wis)

A good deal of rain will be around for a FIRST ALERT Weather Day Saturday, totaling up to an additional 1-3″ of rainfall on average.

wis
wis(wis)

Easter Sunday has a good shot of drying out, with any lingering early morning showers tapering right off into the late morning. Lows are on pace to be in the mid-40s, but highs should work back towards the 60 degree mark during a mostly cloudy afternoon.

Monday is looking partly cloudy with highs rebounding more towards the mid-60s.

More sunshine returns for Tuesday, with highs getting near 70 degrees or just above

wis
wis(wis)
wis
wis(wis)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Saturday: Cold and wet throughout the day with overall rain potential of 1-3″. Highs only top out around 50, or just below.

Easter Sunday: A stray early shower can’t be ruled out, with peeks of sunshine towards the afternoon. Highs work back to near 60 degrees.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs increase to the mid-60s.

Tuesday: Good deal of sun with milder highs in the low 70s.

wis
wis(wis)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From L to R) Mugshots of Ashley Brock, Santana Butler, Andrea Walters, Ebony Hilton
GRAPHIC: Four parents arrested after large fight between students, parents at Manning High School
Cola-Fire fighters respond to fire at Columbia apartment complex.
6-year-old dies, sister in critical condition after Columbia area apartment fire
Mugshot of Ricky Rogers McField, who plead guilty for trafficking cocaine, conspiracy, and...
Columbia man sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug trafficking
Lexington police need help identifying individual who used debit card to purchase goods at a...
Lexington police need help to identify a person who reportedly used a stolen debit card at a grocery store
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain and cold temperatures ahead for Saturday

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER MIDDAY 04/07/2023
FIRST ALERT WEATHER MIDDAY 04/07/2023
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain and cold temperatures ahead for Saturday
WIS First Alert Weather, Sunrise, 4/7/23