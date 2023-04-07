FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-77 South slows traffic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-77 South near Blythewood is slowing down commuters Friday afternoon.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said they are responding to a report of a possible two-vehicle rollover crash with possible injuries. EMS is on its way.

As of 12:57 p.m. the right lane of the highway, near exit 24 was closed, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation cameras.

Update: Crash; I-77 SB: 1 mi N of Exit24, no lns clsd, Ocrd: 12:25PM. https://t.co/f3t5ye9Vr0 | 1:04P — SCDOT Midlands (@SCDOTMidlands) April 7, 2023

