FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-77 South slows traffic

South Carolina Department of Transportation says I-77 South is slowing down traffic.(SCDOT)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-77 South near Blythewood is slowing down commuters Friday afternoon.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said they are responding to a report of a possible two-vehicle rollover crash with possible injuries. EMS is on its way.

As of 12:57 p.m. the right lane of the highway, near exit 24 was closed, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation cameras.

