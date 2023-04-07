Coroner announces six-year-old dead and nine-year-old in critical condition after apartment fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner released the name of a boy killed in an apartment complex fire in Southeast Columbia. Six-year-old Nathan Archie a student at Caughman Elementary was killed and his nine-year-old sister is now in critical condition. According to police, no adults were in the home at the time of the fire.

The fire broke out on Wednesday night at Whispering Pines Apartment complex on Greenlawn Drive.

The fire started on the second floor of the apartment complex where Nathan and his nine-year-old sister lived. The fire chief tells WIS it took about 30 to 40 minutes to put the fire out.

“It was very painful to see.”

Whispering Pines resident Dedrick Hilton says he watched as the building went up in flames.

“I saw the fire crews rush inside and they came back out with a child, maybe between the age of 5 and 7,” said Hilton.

The Richland County coroner says Nathan and his nine-year-old sister were both inside the apartment home where the fire started.

“As you guys are broadcasting this I hope that the people watching will pray for his sister. She’s in critical condition and we hope that she pulls through,” said Richland County Coroner Nadia Rutherford.

Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said they got the call close to 7 p.m. on Wednesday night. When they arrived the entire roof of the building was engulfed in flames. Fire crews were told that two people were inside one of the apartment homes. That’s when they rushed inside to rescue Nathan and his sister.

Rutherford says, “The fire department worked diligently to resuscitate the six-year-old. They worked him for a very long time even on the way to the hospital but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries.”

According to the coroner, no adults were inside the home at the time. The cause of the fire is still under investigation but Chief Jenkins is connecting it to some sort of device plugged into the wall behind the couch.

Chief Aubrey Jenkins says, “It happened in or around the device that was plugged into the wall. So, that’s what we’re attributing it to.”

The coroner did not confirm where the parents were at the time of the fire, but a criminal investigation is ongoing. A total of eight homes were damaged in the building, displacing at least 12 people. The Red Cross is currently taking donations for the people impacted.

Richland School District One released a statement on the fire incident in part saying:

“We extend our condolences to Nathan’s family, and we ask everyone to join us in keeping them and the students and staff at Caughman Road in your thoughts and prayers. We are also praying for Nathan’s sister, a fourth-grade student at Caughman Road, who remains hospitalized.”

The statement went on to say the district’s Crisis Team was at the school today to provide support and counseling to students and staff as needed, and the team will return tomorrow to provide additional assistance.

