Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center employee facing assault charges after altercation with detainee

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An employee of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is facing assault charges after an altercation with a detainee.

Sheriff Leon Lott said Martavius Smith, 25, was arrested Friday, April 7th. He is charged with misconduct in office and assault and battery, third-degree.

On April 5th Smith was assisting a bond court appearance at the jail in his capacity as a detention center employee. Lott said Smith and a 41-year-old detainee began to verbally argue. Smith is alleged to have hit the detainee in the face with a closed fist while in the intake area.

Smith was booked into the center.

