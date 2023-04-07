SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center employee facing assault charges after altercation with detainee

Martavius Smith, 25
Martavius Smith, 25(RCSD)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An employee of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is facing assault charges after an altercation with a detainee.

Sheriff Leon Lott said Martavius Smith, 25, was arrested Friday, April 7th. He is charged with misconduct in office and assault and battery, third-degree.

On April 5th Smith was assisting a bond court appearance at the jail in his capacity as a detention center employee. Lott said Smith and a 41-year-old detainee began to verbally argue. Smith is alleged to have hit the detainee in the face with a closed fist while in the intake area.

Smith was booked into the center.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From L to R) Mugshots of Ashley Brock, Santana Butler, Andrea Walters, Ebony Hilton
GRAPHIC: Four parents arrested after large fight between students, parents at Manning High School
Cola-Fire fighters respond to fire at Columbia apartment complex.
6-year-old dies, sister in critical condition after Columbia area apartment fire
Mugshot of Ricky Rogers McField, who plead guilty for trafficking cocaine, conspiracy, and...
Columbia man sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug trafficking
Lexington police need help identifying individual who used debit card to purchase goods at a...
Lexington police need help to identify a person who reportedly used a stolen debit card at a grocery store
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain and cold temperatures ahead for Saturday

Latest News

SC native and WWII veteran John Henry Holladay, Jr. turns 100-years-old.
WWII veteran turns 100 in the Midlands, recounts time in the Army and boxing career
South Carolina Department of Transportation says I-77 South is slowing down traffic.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-77 South slows traffic
FIRST ALERT WEATHER MIDDAY 04/07/2023
FIRST ALERT WEATHER MIDDAY 04/07/2023
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain and cold temperatures ahead for Saturday